Charles Barkley Is In the Doghouse For Saying Georgia Women Look Like Bulldogs

Charles Barkley has never been one to concern himself with political correctness. Whether it was telling a judge about his regrets on throwing a man through a window (“Yeah, I regret we weren’t on a higher floor.“) or acknowledging that his allegiance has a price (“I can be bought. If they paid me enough, I’d work for the Klan.“), “The Round Mound of Rebound” has no filter. But his latest soundbite may have earned him a new, one-way ticket visit to the doghouse, especially with women of Georgia.

This past Thursday night, on NBA on TNT, the regular foursome was discussing the stellar night that the Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had against the Dallas Mavericks, and Ernie Johnson asked what Caldwell-Pope’s alma mater was. His question was meant to insert a quick trivia moment among the guys. But Sir Chuck, as has become his go-to move throughout his career, squarely inserted his foot into his mouth. Right after Johnson confirmed that Caldwell-Pope’s college was The Univ. of Georgia, whose mascot is the Bulldogs, Sir Chuck replied, “Only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there.” WOOF!

Although Kenny Smith and Shaq chuckled a bit, “E.J.” is not one for those kinds of jokes at all and, in his mild-mannered but firm way, immediately chided Barkley him on the spot. “So totally uncalled for,” Johnson repeated a few times. “So totally uncalled for… Not even gonna dignify that with a response.”

Barkley has ragged on the fairer sex before, like when he said the women of San Antonio were too big for Victoria to hide all their secrets. But there is one person Barkley might not want to get in on this fight: actor/comedian Corey Holcomb. The Wild ‘n Out vet was on his own program a few years ago, The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, when the topic of Barkley came up. Holcomb held nothing back when he said, “Barkley’s wife [Maureen Blumhardt looks] like used hotel towels,” or that she looks like legendary Negro Leagues baseball pitcher Satchel Paige, and that Blumhardt even has a strong resemblance to actor Nick Nolte. And Holcomb said he is not afraid to “put the paws” on Sir Chuck if it ever comes to that, too.