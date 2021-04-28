Another L: Sneaker Head Twitter Lights Up After Missing Out On Air Jordan 4 “University Blue” Thanks To SNKRS

Thought you could only catch an L on the SNKRS app on Saturdays? Wrong.

Jordan has been spreading out some weekly releasing as of late to make sure you’re prepped with enough heat come summertime. The latest to drop is the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue” as part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2021 Retro collection.

The UNC-esque colorway features mostly baby blue suede on the upper and mesh on the tongue and profiles. Ankle flaps, Jumpman-branded heel overlays, and midsole detailing add some flair with a “Tech Grey” tone to keep things classic. The truly unique part of the kicks is the tongue, which takes on the famous stylings of the tags on basketball jerseys.

If the pair look familiar at all, it’s because they were originally a Player Exclusive for head coach Roy Williams –who has since retired after 48 years and 903 wins — and his 2019 North Carolina Tar Heel team.

The silhouette is one of Jordan’s most iconic, and the color is a nod to his alma mater.

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness,” writes Nike. “He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents’ will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

But of course, with all that history, it made the kicks even harder to cop when they dropped on the SNKRS app this morning. Twitter had a lot to say about yet another pair of Nikes or Jordans that they won’t be able to lace up.

