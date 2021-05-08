Another One: Jay-Z Gets In On The NFT Action With THIS Interesting Business Move

Jay-Z’s business acumen knows no bounds.

Just after his TIDAL deal made national headlines (ICYMI, Jay sold the streaming platform to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey for $350 million), the Hip Hop mogul is going viral once again for another interesting money move. According to reports, Hov has gotten in on the recent NFT trend by investing in Bitski, an NFT platform that “exists to increase accessibility, participation, and creator sovereignty in the internet economy,” according to Bitski’s official website.

“NFT marketplace Bitski revealed Thursday that Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners are among the list of backers who invested $19 million in the San Francisco-based startup. The team of investors also includes Roc Nation Co-Founder Jay Brown, Troy Carter, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and 3LAU,” Complex reports, adding “The news arrives just days after Bitski partnered with Adidas and No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence to release an NFT collection of 3D animated trading cards.”

Another day, another fine investment in the Carter household. Multibillion-dollar Hov has a very nice ring to it, indeed. Stay tuned!