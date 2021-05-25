Who Gave Police the Right to Murder?

I do not like the way the conversation on Police Brutality has gone so recently after the shooting of Ma’khia Bryant in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio, just neighborhoods away from where I went to school. It’s focusing a lot on whether or not it is acceptable to say Black people hate the Police (when many of us do) or if the Police are inherently racist or ethical (when I do think they’re racist and unethical). It’s a rehashing of conversations that are older than Black Lives Matter, playing at convincing people that just this once, it was not okay for a police officer to commit one of the few acts we resolve no one should have the power to: murder. As we look back on one year since the killing of George Floyd, it’s why I also don’t like debates on Critical Race Theory or the White House’s refusal to call the country racist all for spots on the chessboard that begs the question of what is the police force allowed to do, has been allowed to do, and to whom? We spend so long justifying Black lives to white people that I don’t think we’ve ever had the opportunity to beg the question: who and what gave the police these unalienable powers to kill?

Law enforcement as we know it is a fairly modern enterprise. However, like many leftists accuse it of being, it has always existed as an enterprise of private interests. Originally, wealthy individuals would pay parties –typically thugs — to protect their property. This wasn’t an honorable position. The public didn’t really agree with them, either. Constables who oversaw law enforcement hid their badges in shame for the work they committed with criminals in the name of private property. But the private property eventually became public when the rich became too powerful to not own a fiefdom. Unlike the aristocracy of old, though, they thought like common folk. They named these territories cities. They rejected crowns in favor of the enterprise of the greenback. They gave the illusion of control to the public and instead kept their power doused in secrecy so their abuses can be that much more difficult to expose and dismantle without destroying several other structures. Oppression becomes a web, and they are the spiders.

Webs are not made on impulse.

Webs are not made on impulse. They are plotted and constructed in the dark, accurately designed to trap its prey. You’ve probably never questioned since when cops could kill. You never asked why it’s a necessity. Why do protectors need a gun and impunity? Yes, Theodore Roosevelt — a self-determined white supremacist and proprietor of respectability among “inferior” races— was the first police commissioner to enterprise firearms, but when did murder become a bargaining chip?

In 2014, I was a year out of high school when Mike Brown was shot. The earliest incarnation of Black Lives Matter started online, a fiery debate focused on a conversation on if Mike Brown was among the criminals worthy of being killed by the police. The shooting officer, white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson, stated that he was under duress and Mike Brown looked like a “monster,” causing him to preemptively fire twelve times — six of which landing and the sixth fatally wounding Brown. There is some debate on whether Mike Brown physically fought with Wilson that hinges entirely on the public’s ability to believe an officer of the Law who has routinely shown to be untrustworthy in all cases except the media. No one asked the question of why a firearm was involved. It is assumed that cops have that right to exercise.

Later, South Park showed an episode “The Magic Bush” where an “unarmed” black drone is shot down by a police drone while in the process of committing a crime. A protest breaks out, which later becomes a riot, clearly drawing comparison to the Mike Brown shooting. The satire falls flat, but in the infinite bias of South Park’s audience, it draws a level of criticism to those — namely Black people — who criticize the police for exercising their job for questioning why Black lives seem to be targeted so violently by law enforcement. In the last five years, the show has taken to pointing humor at the idea that law enforcement deems it their responsibility to target and kill the Black community, it still fails to accurately critique anything. It upholds the same system: cops kill as an exercise of their role. Never questioning why they should have to. Never naming the structure that we’re looking at when we say: “Cops kill Black people, and when they aren’t, they’re terrorizing us.”

… the desire to become superhuman cannot be separated from supremacist ideologies.

In the same vein, television as a whole has failed to challenge the system of law enforcement as an opp. Today’s media imagines cops as diligent and noble heroes. To our fiction, they are the modern-day cowboys: standing stalwart against an inherently evil world of savages and common criminals. You don’t question unethical violence because it’s for the right reasons. Elliot Stabler of Law and Order: SVU can do what he wants because he’s a good guy; a whole episode can be attributed to how unfair internal affairs is, and the questioning of our police in their conduct can be framed as the broken system, not the culture that requires them. Batman can beat up nameless criminals and the mentally ill because they’re “violent.” In the modern world, the savages are still Black, and Brown and the inherently evil places are our neighborhoods and communities.

Today, we call it copaganda, propaganda for the cops and their inherent necessity in our culture. It’s why in 2016, two years after Mike Brown’s death and Darren Wilson was acquitted, justified by what law enforcement call a “good kill,” I told a colleague, a Criminal Justice major, that when he became a cop, we would no longer be friends. He laughed as if I was kidding because he expected just the opposite reaction. In 2019, he became a cop, and I blocked him on all platforms. Like Baron Mordo (Daniel Brühl) said in Falcon and the Winter Soldier: the desire to become superhuman cannot be separated from supremacist ideologies. As we see with John Walker (Wyatt Russell), those who are superhuman, or desire to be, demand what should be earned and react when they should be steady.

Superhumans like Walker operate with the privilege of a system that answers to them, and murder is a tool. What are cops if not the most powerful station obtainable by the common of the status quo or those aspirational to its image? What is a gun, if not a superhuman tool of death? What is their authority other than their badge and the people who’ve pointed them in our direction? Someone whose inherent virtue required the Law to bequeath it to them is not someone I feel like I need updates on from my feed.

In my experiences, organizers and social workers are the only ones to challenge the radical imagination of our communities to picture a world where the first reaction isn’t to call cops. That perhaps the enterprise of nonviolent preemptive measures of protection cannot be trusted with people entrusted with firearms and the idea that they have to use them. That if they do use them, they should expect impunity and still earn the title of “protector.” That impunity is an issue because it assumes, as South Park did with its infamous episode, that the status quo of our government is working correctly if there should be no cause for riots or push back. This needs to be challenged. After all, in my education, I understand that people trusted by the state to kill in the name of its interests to be called a military and those it harms to be called “enemies.” The only reason I can expect the system to be seen as rightful of impunity is if I and the public can both admit that Black and Brown people — especially Black people — are controlled enemies of the state. It’s a concept I’ve only heard correctly assessed in Dropout’s Dimension 20 as an off-hand anarchist joke: “Laws are just threats made by the dominant socio-economic group, and the police are an occupying military force.”

In Philadelphia, hundreds turn out yearly to march for the streets, an endeavor I have no critique of. Philly’s City Controller has rated over 577 nonfatal shootings, 153 fatal shootings, and 177 total homicides as of May 2021. It’s no secret that the City’s poverty issue has led more than a few through the jaw and down the throat of this inter-community violence. However, the answer, typically, for this is more police. However, if the culture is that police have the power to kill: how is this going to fix anything? Why is the answer to kill all criminals (especially when we never and would never discuss killing all racists as a solution to another serious problem plaguing our communities).

As an abolitionist, mass incarceration is also not an answer. In fact, many could see it as a cause of our major dilemmas of intercommunity violence. My conclusion is not that Philadelphia’s population has something wrong: it’s that the police will never be the enterprise we frame them as in these discussions. And that’s not to say somehow that people are too noble to exist without oversight and that laws can enforce themselves. It’s to say that the system is not meant to pre-empt these kinds of solutions. In fact, the police and its chief means (i.e., Police Brutality) to resolve Black insurgents is a part of a modern issue chiefly descended from capitalism.

The chief problem of police brutality comes from the assumptions that our lives are expendable in the name of law and order when neither are things that seem to invest itself in us. This is unacceptable. Thomas Paine, the man George Washington plagiarized when creating the very rights the police serve, did not believe in reinforcing systems that betray its commonfolk. If the powers to kill with impunity are imbued without the public in mind, then it is the duty of the public to remove those powers and center them into systems with us at heart. Even if those systems must be conjured from new thoughts and efforts.