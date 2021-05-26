Naomi Osaka’s Second Nike Capsule Collection Set To Debut In June

Last November 2x US Open Champ Naomi Osaka released her first-ever capsule collection with Nike; the line bore her own official logo and honored the three countries that so strongly inform her identity: Haiti, Japan, and the United States. For Osaka’s second venture with the Swoosh, extra care was paid to the color matching and layering so that as many as 30 different looks are possible with the collection.

“Nike is a place where I can just go and explore,” Osaka said in a statement. “Sometimes I feel like it’s like a playground for designers. What’s fun is our conversations start with just an idea, and lead to really fun, creative designs that reflect who I am as an athlete and woman.”

This entry in her catalog is more daring, with halter necklines and high-waisted profiles making an appearance beside her standard orange-and-camo look. However, Osaka’s logo and black cat have made a return, visible on select items.

Carly Ellis, lead designer for NikeCourt, spoke about Osaka’s impact beyond the tennis court and how her fearlessness has made her an icon with the newer generation. “Naomi is showing up everywhere, not just in sports,” she said. “She’s at the highest ranks of her sport, she speaks out on matters of social justice, and she’s committed to providing spaces for young girls to follow new role models.”

In that spirit, fans who would like to emulate the superstar will be able to buy the outfit she wears at the 2021 French Open, too. Her special NikeCourt Dress will be available at retail outlets, as well as her Air Zoom GP Turbo sneakers. This year, her sneakers sport a purple-and-denim tie-dye pattern, and the Swoosh and heel are covered in Swarovski crystals.

Ellis also elaborated on the importance of Osaka’s international footprint in creating the final product. “As designers, by watching her interact in these different corners of culture, we can embed a far-reaching versatility in the collection, whether that’s through the number of pieces or through the intricacies of the details,” she shared. “Naomi had a hand in the whole process.”

Nike Members get the first crack at the Naomi Osaka NikeCourt Dress and Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka starting May 24, and the rest of the world can follow suit one week later. The full NikeCourt Naomi Osaka Collection will be available for purchase June 17.

Check out the gallery below and get a glimpse of Naomi Osaka’s upcoming collection.