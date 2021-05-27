CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Pictures Of Supermodel Irina Shayk Who’s Reportedly “Secretly Dating” Kanye West

Kanye West is back in the news, and it’s not for sneakers or an upcoming album.

On February 19, 2021, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce, and in April 2021, both she and Kanye cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split. Mr. West hasn’t been seen much since, but now it’s being reported that the rapper has been connected to model Irina Shayk.

OK Magazine claims that the two are secretly dating, and if the name rings a bell, it’s because she was previously in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, and the two share a daughter despite splitting up in 2019.

The two celebs aren’t complete strangers, as the supermodel starred in Ye’s “Power” video back in 2010. Then, later that year amid the golden era of GOOD music Fridays, he name-dropped her in his “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” rapping, “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen.”

But for those who aren’t as familiar with Shayk as West, the Russian Supermodel splashed onto the scene in America back when she debuted in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2007. She went on to have major placement in Victoria’s Secret, Lacoste, Armani, and GQ.

She recently spoke to Vogue about what it was like being thrust into the modeling limelight as a teenager.

“I started modeling when I was 19, 20, so I’d had my childhood. I always believed in me. At 14, I felt like I was in the wrong body, then finally I felt OK to be a woman,” she explained. “I didn’t feel pressure to lose kilos and colour my hair, and I always, still now, stick to that.”

But now, Shayk is a certified supermodel; check out some of her hottest Instagram shots below: