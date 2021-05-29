CASSIUS Gems: These Lori Harvey Instagram Moments Prove Why She Stays On Future’s Toxic Mind

Michael B. Jordan’s current boo, Lori Harvey, is still the subject of one particular rapper’s thoughts.

Lori Harvey is still fresh on Future’s mind despite the problematic rapper “moving on” to 22-year-old aspiring rapper Dess Dior. It’s no secret it bothers the hell out the “March Madness” crafter to see his exes flourish after giving him their time and devotion.

In this recent episode of his toxicity, Future decided to drop some tacky bars about Harvey in a new 42 Dugg song titled “Maybach.” A snippet of his jab first hit the internet with the rapper addressing Lori’s day, saying, “tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her. One thing I never seen was a b***h leave.” That apparently wasn’t the end of his lameness cause there was more.

“Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees, she didn’t have a choice but to go f**k a lame after me,” the rapper born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn further rapped.

Future isn’t feeling that his ex leveled up, and her dad actually liked her new boyfriend isn’t sitting well with him which caused him to be express his pettiness on the song. Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres about his daughter’s new relationship with Jordan, the Family Feud host said, “I have tried not to like him. But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up late with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

“I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go,” he continued, before taking some shots at her exes. “‘Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to,” he continued.

Welp.

We definitely expect Future to stay mad, but honestly, he needs to focus on helping his aspiring rapper boo out instead of Lori Harvey since he doesn’t seem to care.

Looking at Lori Harvey, we totally understand why he is definitely salty she has moved on and is flourishing without him. It’s very evident in the photos in the gallery.

