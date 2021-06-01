Trippie Redd’s ‘Life’s A Tripp’ Snapchat Docuseries To Feature Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly, & More [Trailer]

Trippie Redd has a new Snapchat docuseries coming out and some of your faves will be making appearances.

The docuseries, titled Life’s A Tripp, will discuss socio-political issues in America, with the Pegasus rapper focusing on race, immigration reform, mental health, wrongful incarceration, and more. Here’s a full description of what to expect, courtesy of Hype Beast:

The multi-platinum rapper will focus on topics including race and policing through conversation with the LAPD, the homeless crisis through impactful conversations with Skid Row residents, wrongful incarceration, immigration reform, mental health, drug addiction and food apartheid. Set in Los Angeles, the docuseries will also feature several other names in music, including Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy, while also shedding light on charitable organizations like Without Shelter, CA Innocence Project and Ghetto Gastro.

“I’ve lived through wildfires and pandemics. I lost a friend to the opioid crisis and even more to gun violence. We can’t afford to look the other way anymore,” Redd states in a trailer, adding “I’m on a mission to understand what’s wrong with the world and become part of the solution.”

Tune into the official trailer below and join us in saluting the young creative.