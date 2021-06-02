NBA Guard Terrence Ross Reveals Story Behind His Lambo Getting Wrecked After It Was Stolen From Dealership

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross shared on IG that he was the victim of grand theft auto, and the crooks took his beloved Lamborghini Urus for a joyride only to demolish it. Per Ross’ recount, he took the vehicle to the dealership for them to fix a flat tire. During the car’s stay there, however, police told him two burglars stole the Urus. The police traced the duo to downtown Orlando, and a car chase ensued. The incident ended when the car’s flat tire gave out, and the thieves crashed his Urus into the side of a building.

“Completely totaled,” he reveals in the six-minute clip. “The cop was like, ‘Yeah, we found your car, but it’s completely totaled.’ The rims popped in the back, the front is completely smashed, the back is smashed, windows are done. So now I’m pretty much without a car.”

But the Lamborghini Urus is more than an ordinary car. As the world’s fastest SUV, it can go from 0-60 mph in 2.93 seconds and retails for $218,009. Furthermore, the odds are that Ross’ exclusive orange-and-black Urus was souped-up because a gift it was he received three months ago for his 30th birthday.

“Take off in my whip. Smash it. Lose control of it and crash it into the side of a building… I’m so sick right now, y’all,” the baller lamented. “I’m so, so goddamn sick. That was the greatest car I’ve ever had. And now it’s gone. Gone. Can’t even get it back.”

Ross is midway through his four-year, $54 million contract with the Magic, so obtaining another Urus shouldn’t be impossible. His trim is reportedly in limited supply and unlikely to be back in stock any time soon, though. For his troubles, then, Ross must believe the experience has set him back to the life of a working stiff.

“So now I’m back to basics,” he said, “car shopping.”