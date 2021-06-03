Big Screen Blockbusters: These Are Netflix’s Top 10 Original Films So Far…

There’s no denying Netflix has positioned itself as one of the leading contenders in film and television across the world. Not only is the multibillion-dollar platform and production company at the forefront of entertainment, diversity and innovation in tv and film continue to be two of Netflix’s biggest priorities.

During the pandemic, the streaming service kicked things into high gear, providing the entertainment we all desperately needed while staying at home and practicing social distancing. Now, information regarding Netflix’s Top 10 Original Films of all time has been released and we’re not surprised to see a few titles that dropped during the pandemic make the cut — Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, and The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, to name a few.

Here’s the official Top 10 Netflix Original Film list, courtesy of Deadline and ranked by viewership within the first four weeks of debut:

1. Extraction (2020) – 99 million

2. Bird Box (2018) – 89 million

3. Spenser Confidential (2020) – 85 million

4. 6 Underground (2019) – 83 million

5. Murder Mystery (2019) – 83 million

6. The Old Guard (2020) – 78 million

7. Enola Holmes (2020) – 76 million

8. Project Power (2020) – 75 million

9/10. The Midnight Sky (2020) and Army of the Dead (2021) – 72 million

Are you surprised at what made the cut, or any Netflix Original Films that didn’t? Chime in with your favorite movies from the streaming service and let us know!