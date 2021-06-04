Tinder Adds THIS New Feature To Help You Avoid Awkward Moments With People You Know

If you’re worried about someone you know coming across your Tinder profile, the dating app has you covered (kind of).

Tinder has announced a new Blocking Contacts feature which will allow you to block people by phone number. You won’t see their profile when swiping and they won’t be able to see you on the app either, according to a press release that went out today.

“Tinder is rolling out a new feature that allows members to block personal contacts in the app, empowering them to confidently Like their way to sparking new connections while avoiding the awkwardness of a familiar face they would rather not see,” the announcement reads in part. “We may not be able to save you from awkward run-ins at the coffee shop, but we are giving you more control over your experience on Tinder,” said Bernadette Morgan, Group Product Manager, Trust & Safety at Tinder. “We’re rolling out Block Contacts as an additional resource empowering members with peace of mind by helping create a worry-free space for them to spark new connections.”

Users will be able to access the new feature via their profile settings. What do you think of the new feature and what else would you like to see Tinder add to the app? Chime in and let us know.