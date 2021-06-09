CASSIUS Gems: Logan Browning’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

If you’ve ever watched Netflix’s hit show Dear White People, chances are you know who Logan Browning is.

The 32-year-old played a student named Samantha who wants her fellow classmates at the fictional Winchester University to focus on social issues and race relations in America. She spoke with CASSIUS in 2018 about what it’s like to be of mixed race but also still fight for equality.

“It illustrates how a lot of people in this country exist in the middle of this Black and white spectrum,” Browning explains. “As a person who is on that spectrum, you want to be proud of all sides of you. Especially someone who is an activist and speaking out against the injustices of Black people, you want to feel accepted and seen as such, but you also want your personal experience to be heard. Just as you hear about the issue of colorism and you add to that conversation, it’s just as important to also be heard.“

But aside from being one of the show’s standout stars, Browning is also a huge meditation fan– a passion she’s strengthened by being stuck in quarantine because of the coronavirus. She even began hosting Guided and Mindfulness mediation sessions that you can watch on Facebook and Instagram that are sure to calm you down.

In honor of her birthday, we dug deep into her Instagram for her most sultry photos, which you can check out below.