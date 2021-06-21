Disgraceful: Southern California High School Basketball Team Allegedly Throws Tortillas At Hispanic Competitors

This is inappropriate and extremely racist.

One southern California high school basketball team is receiving a ton of backlash after its players celebrated a win by throwing tortillas at their predominantly Hispanic competitors.

“On Saturday night, Coronado High School beat Orange Glen High School 60-57. Right after the win, tortillas were tossed toward the Orange Glen athletes, an action that Orange Glen assistant coach Lizardo Reynoso called ‘disturbing,'” HuffPost reports. Reynoso says his players are really bothered by the incident and rightfully so. “They understand that there’s a lot of racism and hate going on today, but to top that off with a defeat after working so hard all year, it’s like a slap in the face,” Reynoso adds and we agree.

Apparently, the Orange Glen High School players were just about to accept their defeat like men when the other school began disrespecting them. HuffPost states they were walking over for the traditional post-game handshake when tortillas started flying. Coronado High School coaches were also allegedly inappropriate and aggressive just before that incident.

“The head coach and the assistant coach came over to our bench and kind of said some words that were inappropriate and told us that we should take our kids and ‘get the F out’ because we were a bunch of losers,” Reynoso told NBC San Diego, according to HuffPost.

The site states the man who bought the tortillas has been identified “but the incident remains under investigation.” However, Coronado High School superintendent Karl Mueller says “swift” action will be taken and all those involved will be held accountable. Click here for more on this truly disgusting incident.