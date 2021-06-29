‘How Blackness Is Bought’: Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports, & Entertainment Announces New Media Program [Details]

Last year, Roc Nation and Long Island University announced their partnership and formation of the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. For those who aren’t aware, the school aims to prepare its students for careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management.

“The School offers undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; sports management; and vocal performance,” a press release stated earlier this month. “Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.”

In addition to legendary professors — 9th wonder is all set to teach Hip Hop History and the making of an album — Roc Nation has also announced an innovative media program. From Complex:

“The school, which opens this Fall at Brooklyn’s Long Island University, is set to launch the Creative Promotion in Media program with the company when enrollments open later this year. Students who take part in the course will be taught how to better understand advertising and marketing in the modern era. Among the classes will be ‘Hood Marketing 101: How Blackness is Bought,’ ‘How to Be a Good Troublemaker,’ and ‘Nothing is an Accident.’

Now, those are some classes we’d be interested in studying for. As mentioned, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, & Entertainment’s inaugural semester kicks off Fall 2021. Stay tuned!