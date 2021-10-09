Salute, King! Bomani Jones To Host New Late Night ‘Game Theory’ Series For HBO [Details]

Bomani Jones has secured a new bag, courtesy of hardwork, dedication, and HBO.

The ESPN O.G. is joining forces with the WarnerMedia network on a late night, weekly series. Titled Game Theory With Bomani Jones, the upcoming show will “break down timely issues playing out in the world of sports,” HBO said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bomani is one of the most unique journalists working today,” Executive VP Programming for HBO, Nina Rosenstein, reportedly said in a statement. “He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics and gender, and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that Game Theory will deliver provocative, insightful and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”

THR goes on to note that production on Game Theory With Bomani Jones will began next year, adding that Jones hit Twitter to assure fans he will continue hosting his ESPN podcast The Right Time. Speaking of Twitter, he’s pretty amped about this next chapter — and rightfully so!

Stay tuned for more detail and join us in congratulating Jones on a well-deserved gig.