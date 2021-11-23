National HBCU Football Rankings For 11.22.21

HBCU Football is one of the most important parts of Black college culture. The pride that exudes from your team having a successful season can empower trash talk amongst your friends for a full 365 days. Of course, everyone wants that title of being considered the best HBCU program in the sport. But sadly, everyone can’t have it. So, after watching nearly an entire season of spirited HBCU football, we have decided to rank the top teams and measure them against each other.

Here are our National HBCU Football rankings.

*These rankings will be updated weekly until the final games are played on both the D1 & D2 level*

Alcorn State

Alcorn State took an L to Jackson State over the weekend, which is why they’ve fallen to the 10th spot. The Braves have had a very interesting season; they started slow. They then got hot in the middle of the season. But they fizzled out to end the year with losses to Southern, Bethune Cookman, and Jackson State.

Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M smoked UAPB this weekend 52-24 in what was another impressive offensive showcase from quarterback Aqeel Glass and the Bulldog offense. You can make a serious argument that they have one of the best HBCU offenses that we’ve seen in the last ten years. I wouldn’t be surprised if Glass were drafted this spring to play in the NFL.

South Carolina State

South Carolina State capped off their MEAC championship season with a win over Norfolk State on Saturday. The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated in conference play and will represent the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Savannah State

Savannah State had a marvelous season this year. They ended their year with one conference loss and were the second-best team in the SIAC. They were solid in every area of the game all year.

Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State made it to the CIAA conference title game before suffering their first conference defeat. They had an outstanding season and showed that they were one of the strongest programs in HBCU football this year.

Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M took a huge L this Saturday to Texas A&M. But you can’t really hold an SEC loss against them because they were just there to collect the payout check. So that’s why they stayed in the 5th spot in this week’s rankings. Prairie View will be playing in the SWAC Championship game in a few weeks.

Albany State

Albany State has been arguably the most impressive D2 team in all of HBCU football this season. They convincingly captured the SIAC championship by smacking down Miles College 31-0. Sadly, the Golden Rams lost in the first round of the D2 playoffs this past weekend, and their season is done after a 23-7 defeat against West Georgia.

Florida A&M

The Rattlers finished the regular season by beating down arch rival Bethune Cookman 46-21. The victory cemented an awe-inspiring season for FAMU. They finished their regular season with only one conference loss and a 9-2 overall record. It’s clear Willie Simmons has gotten his team to buy in, and they deserve this top 3 ranking.

Jackson State

Jackson State took care of business against rival Alcorn State this weekend. The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated in the conference and with a 10-1 record overall. Jackson State will play in the SWAC championship game and get a chance to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl.

1. Bowie State

The Bulldogs beat down Lenoir-Rhyne 31-10 to advance in the D2 playoffs this weekend. Bowie State captured their third straight CIAA football title the previous Saturday. The Bulldogs finished an undefeated season in conference play and are still snacking up teams. They are representing the HBCU family well and arguably the best pound-for-pound HBCU football team in the country.