11.29.21 National HBCU Football Rankings

HBCU Football is one of the most important parts of Black college culture. The pride that exudes from your team having a successful season can empower trash talk amongst your friends for a full 365 days. Everyone wants that title of being considered the best HBCU program in the sport. But sadly, everyone can’t have it.

After watching nearly a full season of spirited HBCU football, we have decided to rank the top teams and measure them against each other.

Here are our National HBCU Football rankings.

*These rankings will be updated weekly until the final games are played on both the D1 & D2 level*

Alcorn State

Alcorn State finished their season with an L to Jackson State and ended their season with a 6-5 overall record. The Braves’ season has been full of ups and downs all year. They started slow. They then got hot in the middle of the season. But they fizzled out to end the year with losses to Southern, Bethune Cookman, and Jackson State. They’ll try to rebound next year with a great season.

Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M finished their year with a solid 7-3 overall record and 5-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Aqeel Glass who is the Offensive Player of the Year in the SWAC and will likely be an NFL draft pick in the Spring. You can make a serious argument that they have one of the best HBCU offenses that we’ve seen in the last ten years.

Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M fell in this week’s rankings after taking a bad L to Mississippi Valley State this past Saturday. If they don’t get their act together fast, they are going to be in a world of trouble against Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game. The two schools will match up this upcoming Saturday for the SWAC title.

South Carolina State

South Carolina State capped off their MEAC championship season with a win over Norfolk State in their last game. The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated in conference play and with a 6-5 record overall. South Carolina State will represent the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Savannah State

Savannah State had an outstanding season this year. They ended their year with one conference loss and were the second-best team in the SIAC. They were solid in many facets of the game all year. They will look to build upon this success going into the 2022 season.

Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State made it to the CIAA conference title game before suffering their first conference defeat. They had an outstanding season and showed that they were one of the strongest programs in HBCU football this year. Cornerback Joshua Williams will be the only division two player invited to the Senior Bowl, so look out for him because the Fayetteville State prospect might be on the NFL teams’ radar.

Albany State

Albany State has been arguably the most impressive D2 team in all of HBCU football this season. They convincingly captured the SIAC championship by smacking down Miles College 31-0. Sadly, the Golden Rams lost in the first round of the D2 playoffs a few weeks ago and their season is done after a 23-7 defeat against West Georgia. They’ll be looking to build on that success and come into the 2022 season even better.

Florida A&M

The Rattlers finished the season with an FCS playoff loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Despite the blowout loss that ended their year, FAMU had a very impressive season. They finished their regular season with only one conference loss and a 9-3 overall record. It’s clear Willie Simmons has gotten his team to buy in and they deserve this top 3 ranking. They’ll be looking to compete for the SWAC title in 2022.

Jackson State

Jackson State was chilling this weekend in preparation for the SWAC Championship. The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated in the conference and with a 10-1 record overall. Jackson State will take on Prairie View in the SWAC championship game this Saturday and get a chance to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl.

1.Bowie State

The Bulldogs beat Newberry 13-10 to advance in the D2 playoffs this weekend. Bowie State will be playing in the Super Region II Final for the very first time in school history. They have been the darlings of HBCU football this year. Bowie State captured their third straight CIAA football title earlier this year. The Bulldogs finished an undefeated season in conference play and are still finding ways to win. They are representing the HBCU family well and they have a chance to make even more history in these division two playoffs.