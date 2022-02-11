Draught Season Presents “Beer Is Black History” Capsule Collection

February is Black History Month, and one lifestyle brand dedicated to toasting the history of Black beermaking is celebrating by debuting a new capsule collection honoring that legacy.

Source: Fulani Jabri / Draught SeasonAs HM continues, it is a time where many are set upon enriching the community and others about all that Black people have and still contribute to society. In recent years, that has extended to the world of craft beer. The lifestyle craft beer brand Draught Season has stepped up in that regard, and they’re all set to release a new capsule collection with fashion with the history of Black people making beer as the focus. The “Beer Is Black History” collection is the second released by the brand.

The inspiration behind the new collection lies in the origins of beer. The first recorded recipe for beer dates back to 3900 B.C. and was created by Black women of the ancient Sumerian civilization that existed in the Fertile Crescent, situated between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers in what is today known as the Middle East. The women were believed to be priestesses of the deity Ninkassi. According to scholars and archaeologists, beer was introduced to the Egyptians by Sumerians, and the Egyptians refined the recipe and built an advanced trade centered on the beverage. As the history of Black people being responsible for beermaking as we know it isn’t widely discussed in the industry, Draught Season felt compelled to make their next collection an homage to that history as well as a tribute to the Black brewers in the United States who presently make up less than 1% of current brewery owners in the country.

The collection features the “Beer Is Black History” message emblazoned on a hooded sweatshirt, crewneck, and trucker cap. Prices range from $30 to $65. Draught Season will be holding pop-up release events for the collection with three Black-owned breweries, which will feature special collaborative brews. The first will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday (February 11th) with Black Calder Brewing Co., which will feature the collection and their new beer, the Pullman Porter. The second event will be held the following week in Atlanta, Georgia as they team up with Atlantucky Brewing to showcase the collection and their latest beer, the Sweet Juice Blackberry Wheat Ale. The final pop-up event will be held on February 25th in Oakland, California with brewery Hella Coastal, and that collaborative beer will be a Hyped Out IPA.

The “Beer Is Black History” capsule collection is available now through Draught Season’s website.