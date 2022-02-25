Conway The Machine Drops Shady Debut, EARTHGANG Back & More New Music: STREAMED 2.25.22

Tyga & Doja Cat — “Freaky Deaky”

Doja Cat and Tyga know how to make hits as individual stars and as a duo. They showed off this much on 2019’s “Juicy” single and with their subsequent solo releases. Now, the chart-ready duo teams up once again on T-Raww’s “Freaky Deaky.”

Tyga kicks things off with a nod to a karaoke favorite. “My lil’ shorty always on time,” he raps on the track. “I pick you up, come outside / Take you for a ride / Body like December, ass on summertimе / Take off the top, sweet Carolinе.”

For her part, Doja comes through with the hook and a verse. “I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky, you’re on your way to see me,” she sings on the chorus. “Got the mirror on the ceiling, you’re in the mood to please me.”

T-Raww and Doja also joined forces for the song’s music video. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the sleek visual is a look into the future with sophisticated and bedroom-ready technology in abundance. The vibrant clip also features stunning and colorful seductive imagery mixed in with some humor.

Watch the music video and listen to “Freaky Deaky” below.

Conway The Machine — God Don’t Make Mistakes

Conway The Machine has long been preparing the release of his Shady Records/Interscope album, God Don’t Make Mistakes. The wait is now over with the release of this often-discussed 12-song album finally arriving.

It’s a Griselda celebration on “John Woo Flick,” which features Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn. But the album also includes high profile collaborations with the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, T.I., and Jill Scott, among others.

Familiar names are also behind the boards for Conway here. Griselda staples The Alchemist, Dariner, and Beat Butcha all make appearances on the production tip, alongside several other well-respected beat makers including J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Hit-Boy, and Bink!

The long-awaited album title comes from a phrase that also connects to past projects, according to Conway.

“I was just being reflective,” he explained during an interview with Complex. “A sentence I was saying to myself one day was, ‘Look what I became. I went from king to a God and God don’t make mistakes.’ Now, I’ve got the Look What I Became tape that led into From King to a God that was leading up to God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

Stream God Don’t Make Mistakes below.

EARTHGANG — GHETTO GODS

Two years removed from their Spilligion LP, EARTHGANG returns to the scene with their newest album, GHETTO GODS. It’s a new 17-song offering from the Dreamville/Interscope act.

The head of Dreamville, J. Cole, makes an appearance on the album, of course. He teams up with JID on the “WATERBOYZ” standout. Fellow Dreamville star Ari Lennox also joins in on “RUN TOO.” Other features on the album come from Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon, and Musiq Soulchild.

WowGr8 spoke about what inspired this album during an interview with NPR. “I’m telling my story and my family’s story. I’m telling the stories of a lot of my homies I’ve reconnected with since I’ve been back home,” he explained. “Everybody ain’t have the same ride that I’ve had to get to this point.”

Olu added: “You start to see how the last two years have drastically changed everybody. With a lot of the people I grew up with, they look at us like, ‘You guys are still doing what you’ve been doing since before the pandemic.’ But on the flip side, I’m finding that they are getting more in tune with themselves…I feel like everyone has been forced to look at the mirror and find the god within themselves if they look long enough.”

Listen to GHETTO GODS below.

Kehlani — “little story”

Kehlani has a “little story” to share with fans. The Bay Area singer teams up with producers Pop Wansel, Some Randoms, and Wes Singerman for the latest single and album teaser.

Over soothing strings, Lani sings about a potential lover and their ongoing tale. “I want you to do it again, I want you to love me again and complete our little story,” she sings. “We’ve got one hell of a story / You are one hell of an author.”

Kehlani announced the new single with a letter to fans. “The album has been done for a while,” she wrote. “I thought I’d give you something that means a lot to me in the meantime.” She capped off the letter by insinuating that her next LP is set to arrive “sooner than you think.”

The new album follows 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, 2019’s While We Wait and 2017’s Sweet Sexy Savage.

Listen to Lani’s “little story” below.