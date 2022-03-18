Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj Collab, PRICE Drops EP & More | STREAMED 3.18.22

Normani — “Fair”

Last year, Normani shook the game up with her Cardi B-assisted single “Wild Side.” Now, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shows off her vulnerable side with her latest solo single, “Fair.”

“Is it fair that you moved on?” Normani sings on the track, which seems to reflect on a relationship’s end. “I swear that I haven’t / Is it right that you’ve grown and I’m still stuck in habits?”

The singer-songwriter teased the new track by explaining its significance on social media. “This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” she wrote. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light…I am really forcing myself to let go here.”

The end result marks a momentous occasion for the rising star. “This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates,” she added. “Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying.”

To go along with the new single release, Normani performed the track on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Listen to the new song and watch the performance below.

Coi Leray ft. Nicki Minaj — “Blick Blick”

The Trendsetter meets Barbie as Coi Leray taps Nicki Minaj for her newest single, “Blick Blick.” The high-powered collaboration was produced by Dr. Luke, Rocco Did It Again!, Ryan OG, and Mike Crook.

“Push it, push it, click, click,” Leray raps on the hook. “Pop up on the opp, watch it blick blick.” Later, she raps: “I call him big daddy, he call me lil’ baby / They know I’m the shit, I need some tissue, baby.”

Nicki comes through with a braggadocios verse of her own. “I’m about to put some Louis seats inside my Lambo / You know you bad when you can post from every angle,” she raps.

Upon the song’s release, Nicki took to Twitter to praise Leray. “Did Coi body that or did Coi body that?” she tweeted. “I was in love with her verse the second I heard it. No way I wasn’t stealing her outro flow.”

She went on: “I couldn’t get Coi verse out my head. I just loved all her choices. And someone I know well confirmed she [really] writes her stuff so I respected her more.”

Listen to “Blick Blick” below.

Nigo feat. Lil Uzi Vert — “Heavy”

Nigo has been steadily preparing to release his new album with a string of collaborations. After teaming up with A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, and Kid Cudi, the fashion designer, DJ and music producer links up with Lil Uzi Vert for the newest single, “Heavy.”

“I don’t think they ready / And I know she know me / I push foreigns like they Chevys,” Uzi raps on the track. “This Moncler I got on heavy.”

Later, Uzi adds: “Ain’t nobody fly as us / Heavy / And you know I got it tucked / Heavy / Look in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane / Nah, I’m on a jet / Why would I ever respond to a lame / Yeah, here for the check.”

“Heavy” was produced by AXL, Brandon Finessin, and Cubeatz. It’s slated to appear on Nigo’s forthcoming album, I Know Nigo, which is also set to feature the aforementioned collaborations. Executive produced by Pharrell and Nigo, the new LP is scheduled to arrive on March 25.

Listen to “Heavy” below.

Doechiii — “Persuasive”

Top Dawg Entertainment has announced its newest signee, Doechii. The rising artist who has been making a buzz for herself now drops a new single, “Persuasive,” to go with the label confirmation.

Renowned producer Kal Banx provides the beat, while Doechii approaches the song with a versatile mix of singing and rapping. “So persuasive, that marijuana, she’s so flirtatious,” Doechii sings on the hook.

“Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art,” TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith told Complex. “Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”

Doechii reciprocated the joy. “I’m excited to run with Top Dawg, to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas,” she said. “I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”

Listen to “Persuasive” below.

Juice WRLD — “Sometimes”

Juice WRLD’s posthumous Fighting Demons LP came out back in December. Since then, new versions have become available with slight changes to the tracklist. Now, a new edition has made its way out into the world featuring the inclusion of “Sometimes.”

Produced by Danny Wolf, HAAN, and Otxhello, “Sometimes” allows Juice WRLD to sing about being alone. “My mind,” he sings. “Sometimes gets dark and wild / My mind, sometimes I don’t want to be bothered / Inhale, exhale, breathing just got a lil’ harder.”

The previously-leaked track now sees an official release as part of the Fighting Demons album, which has already been revamped with new tracks since its original release back in December. A Nolan Riddle-directed visualizer featuring a Juice WRLD portrait by Garibaldi is out now and can be viewed below.

PRICE — THE PRICE EP

After releasing his solo offerings CLRD. and F.O.E.S. in the past two years, PRICE returns with a brand new collection of tracks on THE PRICE EP.

Featuring Wale, Big K.R.I.T. and narration by Wyclef Jean, PRICE delivers a seven-song effort via CLRD. and Motown. The project also boasts production from Rance 1500, DJ Camper, and Hazebanga.

“The inspiration for THE PRICE EP came from my desire to give both loyal and new listeners a musical experience and display of my lyrical ability before the release of my full-length major label album later this year,” PRICE explained in a statement to press.

“This is just the warmup,” he added. “On this EP, I’m giving fans what they are always gonna be able to expect from me, a quality music experience.”

Listen to THE PRICE EP below.