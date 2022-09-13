Usher Celebrating ‘My Way’s 25th Anniversary With Re-Release With Reimagined Songs & Documentary

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

R&B legend Usher has been the talk of social media because of his exceptional Las Vegas residency and that memetastic Tiny Desk performance. He’s taking full advantage of the spotlight and recently announced a My Way 25th anniversary edition is on the way, and it will have some excellent bonuses fans will love.

Spotted on HipHopNMore, Usher is dropping a 25th-anniversary edition of his album My Way that will not only feature the timeless hits we love but three reimagined songs and a documentary.

Per HipHopNMore:

The R&B album that launched the superstar’s career will see an expanded edition of the original album including newly reimagined versions of three tracks on Sept. 16th. In addition, a mini-documentary to reflect on the past, the present, and the future of Usher’s Grammy-nominated and 7x platinum My Way will also release on the day.

The three songs that will be getting a fresh spin on them will be “You Make Me Wanna,” “My Way,” and “Nice & Slow.” The mini-documentary will feature interviews from Usher, his long-time collaborator and producer Jermaine Dupri, and Ryan James Carr. You can also watch exclusive BTS footage of Usher making the new songs, which could supply us with a unique viral moment.

For folks into vinyl, there will be a special deluxe edition pressed on 2LP 180G Silver Cloudy Vinyl that you can purchase via Vinyl Me Please sometime next year. If that’s not your jam, you can preorder the digital versions of the album by heading here.

You can peep the trailer for the My Way 25th Anniversary Edition mini-documentary below.

Photo: Denise Truscello / Getty