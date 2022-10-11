Tia Mowry Thanks Fans For Their Support After Divorce Announcement

Tia Mowry’s been going through it since announcing her divorce, but thankfully her fans have been there.

Divorce proceedings are terribly stressful for anyone, but even more for someone going through it in the public eye as people who don’t even know you begin to judge, and rumors spread. However, Mowry is choosing to embrace the love she’s been getting from her fans in a recent Instagram post.

She posted a series of photos of herself standing near a vintage car along a dusty, foggy dirt road with a sharp caption.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community. The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia,” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

There seem to be no hard feelings as Mowry’s soon-to-be ex Cory Hardrict even commented with a heart and sparkle emoji.

The divorce announcement came last week after 14 years of marriage. Mowry broke the news on Instagram in a black-and-white photo of the couple peering into each other’s eyes.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote upon dropping the divorce news. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.