No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On

As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this season. Watch this week’s No Huddle, presented by Nissan, to see how the polls were shaken up after Southern fell 35-0 at Jackson on Saturday.

On the Division II side, the season is a little shorter and we are down to the final week of the regular season. That can only translate to one thing: Rivalry Week! While some teams are now out of the playoff picture there is plenty of pride on the line heading into this weekend. Which also means we get to have lots of fun making this week’s predictions.

We have an upset alert in the SWAC and the final spot in the CIAA Championship game will be decided in a do or die game this weekend. Check out these storylines and more in this week’s No Huddle.

Watch the No Huddle, presented by Nissan, with new episodes debuting every Friday at HBCUGameday.com and on our YouTube Channel.

!function(n){if(!window.cnx){window.cnx={},window.cnx.cmd=[];var t=n.createElement(‘iframe’);t.src=’javascript:false’; t.display=’none’,t.onload=function(){var n=t.contentWindow.document,c=n.createElement(‘script’);c.src=’//cd.connatix.com/connatix.player.js?cid=2afce81c-2486-49a5-86f7-8bd9a652eccf’,c.setAttribute(‘async’,’1′),c.setAttribute(‘type’,’text/javascript’),n.body.appendChild(c)},n.head.appendChild(t)}}(document);

Body

(new Image()).src = ‘https://capi.connatix.com/tr/si?token=56e6441f-c382-4906-a045-38a3ad06363f&cid=2afce81c-2486-49a5-86f7-8bd9a652eccf’; cnx.cmd.push(function() { cnx({ playerId: “56e6441f-c382-4906-a045-38a3ad06363f”, mediaId: “9bd7ff61-983f-4a6d-8706-81a480c827be” }).render(“7cbb65b09de14c239c5e9bb34b67f538”); });