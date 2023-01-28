TikTok-Famous Dad Behind “EnkyBoyz”, Randy Gonzalez, Dies At 35

Randy Gonzalez, who rose to fame with his son as one half of the EnkyBoys comedy duo through viral videos on TikTok, has passed away at 35 after a battle with advanced-stage cancer.

According to reports, Gonzalez passed away Wednesday (Jan. 25) while in hospice care at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. His brother, David Gonzalez, confirmed his death to local news station KHOU 11. His son and partner in the comedy duo, Brice, posted a photo to the EnkyBoys Instagram account with the caption:

“I wish I could hug you & give you a kiss one more time dad but I know you will be watching over me, mom and the girls. Until I see you again dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you.”

Pearland, Texas natives Randy Gonzalez and his son Brice rose to fame on the short-video platform with highly entertaining routines featuring their lip-synching famous scenes from movies and shows. The pair would go on to amass 15.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The duo’s fame led to Brice landing a role on comedian George Lopez’s NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez as his grandson, Chance.

Gonzalez revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last April, telling fans that he was actually diagnosed six months beforehand and was given two to three years to live. He created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his chemotherapy treatment after claiming that the University of Texas wouldn’t take his insurance. The page has since raised over $250,000. Randy and Brice would continue to create videos while raising viewers’ awareness about colon cancer.

George Lopez paid tribute to the senior Gonzalez on his Instagram page. “My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family,” he wrote. “The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family.”

The Gonzalez family hasn’t yet announced a date for the funeral, but they have made arrangements for fans to attend a public viewing on Friday and Saturday at a church in Pearland.