Breakout Star Ayo Edebiri From “The Bear” Joins Cast Of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

She was a breakout star of the FX series The Bear. Now she’s the latest member of the MCU. Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri joins the cast of Thunderbolts, the Phase Five movie that is currently scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

The cast already includes David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Florence Pugh as Yelana Belova, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent and Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier.

There’s no word yet on who Edebiri will play or on a plot. The Thunderbolts are a Marvel comic established in 1997, they are at first seen as superheroes when the Avengers are declared dead, but are later revealed as the Masters of Evil. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is writing the script to be directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns).

Her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear earned Edebiri a 2023 Critics Choice nod for Best Actress in a Comedy series.

After first being hired as a writer on Big Mouth she took over the role of Missy on the animated show after white actress Jenny Slate dropped out of the series. Slate said she believed the role of the biracial character should be played by an African American.

It marked the second time that Edebiri moved from the writer’s room to the cast. She also did so on Dickinson, the Apple TV show about the poet Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld.

It looks like Edebiri’s career trajectory is continuing to rise with the Thunderbolts casting.

“I’m enjoying it,” she told Stephen Colbert about her newfound visibility earlier this month. “Don’t take me off the rocket please, it’s nice.”

