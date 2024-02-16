5 HBCU Alums Giving us Major Style Inspiration for Sunday Brunch

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

There’s no truly no place more fly than an HBCU. During Homecoming season, the HBCU community turns their fashion game up a notch with undergrads dressed to the nines on The Yard, at Homecoming parties, step shows, and everything else in between. This year, the tradition continues even if Homecoming looks a little different. Sure, we might not be able to show out on the quad, but we’re still going to keep the fun and fashion at One Yard — the ultimate virtual HBCU Homecoming. On Saturday, October 24th, come through drippin’ in your flyest outfit at Sunday Brunch.

Need an eye-catching fit to post on the ‘gram? Totally understandable, putting together a stylish brunch look takes a bit of finessing. Plus, in the age of Instagram, Snapchat, and virtual hangouts, what we wear to brunch (along with the food on our plates) is almost always documented so you gotta make sure you look on point. Thankfully, we have all the fashion inspo you need. Below, we’re spotlighting five HBCU alums with killer style to inspire your Sunday Brunch look. Let’s go!

Cory Townes

Cory Townes is in a class of his own when it comes to streetwear. The DJ, writer, and Lincoln University alumnus is a pro at mixing colors, graphic tees, hoodies, and comfy footwear in fly ways. Best of all? A lot of his fits are great inspo for Sunday Brunch, as they’re casual and laid back but still eye-catching. As the temps drop, layer up like Cory with your HBCU hoodie and a statement coat. Finish it off with some dope kicks and a fitted — and you’re ready to go!

Asia Milia Ware

Besides her super chic style and winning smile, Teen Vogue’s editorial assistant, Asia Millia is a gal who’s won us over for her uplifting voice and celebration of Black beauty in all of her work. The Hampton alumnus’ style is sophisticated yet modern, and you can always catch incredible curve-hugging styles, like hip-hugging pants and crop tops. Case in point: this eye-catching orange fit she sported, which is a great mix of laid back and fashion-forward.

Rodney Sawyerr

The former Morgan State University student, Rodney Sawyerrr is well known as the brainchild behind The Outsiders, a lifestyle and fashion brand empowering fashion lovers to express their individuality in unorthodox ways. As such, you can always catch Rodney on the ‘gram rocking some unique pieces from his own brand as well as popular black-owned lines like Telfar. Make a style statement right from the crib with stand-out pieces as Rodney does, whether that’s a denim jacket with a striking print or a bold, colorful sweater you can lounge around in.

Duby Maduegbunam

In a style rut? Look no further than Duby for some creative fashion ideas. The Morehouse alum who played for the university’s esteemed basketball team is one dapper guy. He always looks regal in pristine suits — and we especially love this fall fit he’s donning in the picture above. Fitted denim paired with a high-quality sweater and plaid button-down is an easygoing yet stylish combo that never goes out style.

Chakierrah Stinson

The founder of the namesake athleisure brand, Chakierrah K. Stinson, Chakierrah has some of the most unique looks you’ll come across on the ‘gram. The Tuskegee university student is always serving up major looks, rocking everything from cheeky bralettes created from hoodies to curve-hugging two-piece sets, her outfits are always so fun and cute — and her page is a great place to go for some fashion inspo.