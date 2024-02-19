Cassius How-Tos: 5 Sneaker Closet Commandments

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you’re an avid sneaker collector, true sneakerhead or just the occasional sneaker buyer; there’s one thing that we all struggle with—space. Having a place to store your grails can be somewhat strenuous.

Consider the stacks upon stacks of showboxes, that usually topple over when you’re searching for one particular pair that is guaranteed to get your Instagram likes well into the hundreds. I still remember my mom casually throwing away the boxes to my Penny 1s and my Air More Uptempos (Scottie Pippen’s) back in the 90s during my high school days. The sheer stress from that experience still lives with me ’til this day.

Having that coveted “Bred” Jordan 1 OG High box, or a Jordan 3 box tattered with elephant print symbolizes status amongst sneaker enthusiasts. But what happens when it gets to be too much? The end result is usually crushed boxes—or the loss of your will to search for those Baron 9s gets broken.

Besides having to go through levels of cardboard for your Infrared 6s, Royal 1s, Bo Jackson’s, Air Flightposites and Metallic 5s in order to get to them, you’re then hit with the prospect of having to put them back. That’s when you give up, buy a pair of Air Monarchs and keep them right by the door.

Luckily for any disorganized sole searcher, there can be a method to the madness. This first step might cause anxiety, but trust, it’s for your own good.

Step 1 – LET GO

In order to have more fluidity throughout your collection, you have to get rid of boxes. Yes, you read that right. GET RID OF BOXES. The standard plain orange and white Nike boxes, the gray Air Force 1 boxes, the all-black Foamposite boxes and that beloved black and red Jordan 1 OG High box have to hit the recycle bin. Think of it as quickly ripping off a band aid. The only way to spare a box is if it’s a specialty box.

Meaning: The box isn’t the normal run-of-mill. The sneaker brand of which you purchased your new pair actually put thought into the packaging/boxing, and made you feel like they were deserving of your hard-earned money by creating a box just as beautiful as what’s inside. So basically any sneaker collaboration box can be spared from being kicked to the curb. Your Travis Scott boxes, KITH boxes, Union LA boxes, Off-White boxes, A Ma Maniere boxes, and the majority of SB Dunk boxes can live to see another day.

Step 2. – GO SHOPPING

Head to The Container Store and start buying six-pack boxes, or the single just to get the ball rolling. They vary in size, which dictates the price. All of your sneaker superheroes such as Mayor, Kenny “The Perfect Pair” Gonzales, PJ Tucker, Mark “Jumpman” Bostick and Fat Joe all get their sneaker cases from there. When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

Step 3. – LET’S ORGANIZE

Categorize your collection for quicker access. Air Max’s with Air Max’s, Dunks with Dunks, Air Forces with Air Forces, etc. There are two types of containers available from The Container Store. The regular standard case, and the sideview case better known as the “Grail Case.” So, make sure to categorize accordingly.

Step 4. – LOCATION, LOCATION

Find a location in your home and dedicate it to your new look collection. No more boxes by the bed, in your closet, the hallway, the living room, or the kitchen. Whatever location you choose, make sure it is far away from water, and in a somewhat cool area. A basement prone to flooding? You’re playing with gas.

Step 5. – FLOURISH

Enjoy the fruits of your labor, while taking endless photos of your artwork to post on social media.

There you have it. Five easy steps to achieve sneaker storage and presentation euphoria without the aggravation of combing through numerous boxes that all look the same. Happy grail hunting and may you your size always be in the back stock room waiting for you.