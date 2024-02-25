This year’s Urban One Honors finally airs on Sunday, February 25 and some of your favorite stare were in attendance to celebrate the “Best In Black” at the ceremony.
The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One went down at the Coca Cola Roxy and featured class acts like Mary J. Blige, the Entertainment Icon Honoree, Dionne Warwick, the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Chlöe, the Generation Next Honoree and the iconic Frankie Beverly, the Living Legend Honoree, among others.
During the ceremony, The Morning Hustle host Lore’l chatted with your favorite celebrities in the purple lounge for Hip-Hop Wired and the rest of our iOne Digital family; MadameNoire, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, Cassius, NewsOne, and Bossip, which you can watch above.
Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
SZN Opener: USC Cornerback Ceyair Wright Talks Acting, Football, and Balancing Both
-
Donald Trump Booed At Sneaker Con While Selling Sneakers, X Clowns His Gold MAGA Fraud 1's
-
What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
Donald Trump's Sneakers Won't Ship For Months And May Not Look The Way They Do In Ads
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
Usher Says Chilli Broke His Heart After She Declined His Marriage Proposal, Social Media Gives Him The Side Eye
-
Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit