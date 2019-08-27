Keeping Up With the Culture: Five HBCU Graduates Who Are Trailblazers In Their Industry

Brittany Inge attended Spelman College in Atlanta before landing an audition for 2019’s ‘Boomerang.’ Here, she details what life was like attending the #1 HBCU in the country, and how it set her up for success on the set of one of the most important shows for Black millennials.

Terrence J, North Carolina A&T State University

It all started on BET’s 106 & Park for North Carolina A&T State University grad Terrence J when he had just settled into a job in Florida and his fraternity brother convinced him to empty his bank account fly to New York and eventually nail the audition for the flagship show.

Terrence flashed that smile, and with no training, he was engaging and looking straight into the camera. He had ‘it’ from the beginning. He is naturally bubbly, smart and instantly engaging. You sense his personality and warmth right away, and that has resonated with viewers,” BET’s then-president Stephen Hill of Programming said of J’s talents.

Pam Oliver, Florida A&M University

We know– we can’t wait for football season (or at least preseason) to begin too. Other than seeing your squad’s first 2019-20 kick-off, seeing your favorite sideline reporter give their input is nearly as crucial. And for any games you catch on Fox Sports, the voice you’re probably hearing is Pam Oliver. Oliver moved around a lot as a kid but her love for sports remained constant. So constant that while attending Florida A&M University, not only was she a track star –All-American in both the 400-meter and the mile relay to be exact– but also graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Erykah Badu, Grambling State University

Erykah Badu is indisputably one of the most well-known artists of our time. Not only was she at the forefront of the neo-soul era, which took off in the mid-90s, she also graduated from Grambling State University. There, she majored in quantum physics before changing her focus to theater.

“I auditioned for several plays while at GSU at the Floyd L. Sandle Theatre,” she told The Gramblinite in 2008.

She also danced with the Orchesis and was a member of a rap group called ‘CP Posse,’ which she shared stands for “Cultural Production.”

Will Packer, Florida A&M University

Film producer Will Packer has a lot of Hollywood blockbusters under his belt. Before bringing movies like Think Like A Man, Girls Trip, Ride Along, This Christmas, Stomp The Yard just to name to a few to the big screen, he was a student at Florida A&M University. Packer graduated from FAMU magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering. He currently has his own studio Will Packer Productions. Successful films such as Night School, Little, What Men Want have all come under the studio’s banner. He also served as executive producer on the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Brittany Inge, Spelman College

Brittany Inge is currently one of the captivating on Lena Waithe and Halle Berry fresh new take on the classic film Boomerang. Before flexing her acting chops, Inge was a member of the Glee Club at Spelman College serving as the president during her senior year. During her time there she was able to sing for and with the late Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Holiday and Stevie Wonder. At her graduation, she had the opportunity to sing as a soloist for her commencement speaker former First Lady, Michelle Obama. After graduating with a BA in music, Inge decided to take up theater before transitioning to Film and Television.