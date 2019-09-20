Apple Launches Apple Arcade, Its New Subscription Gaming Service

Apple Arcade is a $4.99/month subscription service that gives users access to 100 or more mobile games.

According to Ars Technica, none of the games are microtransaction-driven titles. They are all premium titles, and many are from prestigious designers and studios like Zach Gage (SpellTower, Really Bad Chess), Snowman (Alto’s Odyssey), Dinosaur Polo Club (Mini Metro), The Gentlebros (Cat Quest), and more. The update comes as part of Apple’s IOS 13 update that includes a system-wide Dark Mode interface as well as new features to the Photos, Maps, and Safari apps, and completely overhauls the Reminders app. It also introduces “Sign in with Apple,” a sign-in method for apps and websites that Apple claims is focused on user privacy.

We can look forward to a new era of annual updates from Apple as the tech giant moves forward with new aesthetics and functionalities available on the following devices: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPod touch (7th generation). It will also be pre-installed on the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.