Busch Beer Drops Support Of Man Who Raised $1 Million With Viral College Gameday Sign Over Old Racist Tweets

Carson King, a 24-year-old fan, who held up a sign during Saturday’s College Gameday show on ESPN, has raised over $1 million for charity. The sign he held up was asking for donations to his venmo so he and his buddy’s could fill up on beer. The sign read “Busch Light Supply Needs Replinished.” Shortly after the sign got some air time, money started rolling into his account. Including money pledged Anheuser-Busch themselves. King, being selfless, has announced that he is pledging that money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Per standard in 2019, after he went viral, racist tweets of his from back in 2012 surfaced comparing black mothers to gorillas.

Other problemaitc tweets from 2010 and 2013 also surfaced and according to the Washington Post, King also made light of abusing women and mocked same-sex marriages.

ESPN later reported that King released a statement on Tuesday apologizing for the old comments that he made when he was just 16 years old. “I had no recollection of it, in re-reading it today, eight years later, I see it was an attempt at humor that was offensive and hurtful. I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was 16 years old. I want to sincerely apologize.”

Following the surfacing of the tweets Anheuser-Busch will no longer donate the money to Carson himself, as they no longer wish to align themselves with him, but instead will donate the money they were going to send to Carson, straight to the same children’s hospital. “Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him,” the company said. “We are honoring our commitment by donating more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.”

King was also slated to receiver a years worth of supply of beer, but that too has been rescinded by Busch, “I cannot go back and change what I posted when I was a 16-year-old,” King’s apology continued. “I can apologize and work to improve every day and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. And, I am so very thankful for the generosity of the thousands of people who have donated to our fundraising path for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”