Blac Youngsta Arrested On Weapons Charges, Busted With Armor-Piercing Rounds

Blac Youngsta is currently sitting in a Harris County Jail. The “Gun On Me” rapper got pinched after cops pulled over the GMC Yukon he was riding in for running a red light and found 3 pistols and weed. Houston authorities searched the vehicle after they smelt marijuana and discovered that the man that gave us “Booty” was carrying armor-piercing rounds aka “cop killers.”
Per TMZ:
The celebrity gossip site also reports that another passenger, Marcus Dion Cartwright, was also arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. 2 other people in the vehicle were not charged with a crime. As stated above, Blac Youngsta is currently being held in a Houston jail.
This is not the first time that the 29-year-old rapper, born Samuel Benson was in trouble with the law. Back in 2017, he was arrested in connection with the shooting of fellow Hip-Hop artist Young Dolph. Youngsta dodged a bullet (no pun intended) because all of the charges were eventually dropped in the case.
Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty