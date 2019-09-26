Blac Youngsta Arrested On Weapons Charges, Busted With Armor-Piercing Rounds

Blac Youngsta is currently sitting in a Harris County Jail. The “Gun On Me” rapper got pinched after cops pulled over the GMC Yukon he was riding in for running a red light and found 3 pistols and weed. Houston authorities searched the vehicle after they smelt marijuana and discovered that the man that gave us “Booty” was carrying armor-piercing rounds aka “cop killers.”

Per TMZ:

“According to the criminal complaint, Youngsta is charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon — specifically, armor-piercing ammunition. It’s unclear if the ammo was loaded in a handgun or separate.”

The celebrity gossip site also reports that another passenger, Marcus Dion Cartwright, was also arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. 2 other people in the vehicle were not charged with a crime. As stated above, Blac Youngsta is currently being held in a Houston jail.

This is not the first time that the 29-year-old rapper, born Samuel Benson was in trouble with the law. Back in 2017, he was arrested in connection with the shooting of fellow Hip-Hop artist Young Dolph. Youngsta dodged a bullet (no pun intended) because all of the charges were eventually dropped in the case.

