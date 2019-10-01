“Belly” and “Shottas” Actor Louie Rankin Dies In Car Crash In Canada

If the name Louie Rankin doesn’t ring a bell, I have to question your affinity to classic material. You should be familiar with his starring roles in Belly, Shottas, and his Grammy-winning hit single, Typewriter. Unfortunate news rolled in this morning (Oct. 1) that Rankin passed away in a car crash in Canada, where he just recently shared that he was filming a movie.

According to People, Rankin’s executive assistant and mother of his children confirmed his death on Instagram sharing her grief with a slideshow of Rankin and their 3 children.

“There are no words!!!!!!” Sykes captioned the post, which shows herself and Rankin cuddling and kissing. “Sleep with the angels my King!” she added.

As with any other artist who meets an untimely death, he lives on in the impactful work he left behind. His movies were cult classics in the world of Hip-Hop, and he remained friends with other legends he worked with. Most notably Nas who just reunited with Rankin as they were both featured on DJ Khaled’s “Nas Album Done.” There is no official statement on cause of death at this time.