Defund The SNKRS App: Sneakerheads Livid Following The “Release” of The Air Jordan 1 ‘Hyper Royal’

Based on the reactions following the Air Jordan 1 ‘Hyper Royal’ release, there was a whole bunch of Ls handed out today on the SNKRS app.

Nike knew they had a hot shoe on their hands, and honestly, when it comes to all Jordan 1s, they are always highly sought after. For this release, the athletic apparel company opted to go for a draw rather than a general release, more than likely the company’s attempt at trying to beat those pesky bots and thirsty sneaker resellers.

While the attempt was noble, it still seems a lot of people could not get a pair because SNKRS is trending on Twitter, and, of course, it’s not about praise. The app getting trashed has becomes a Saturday ritual like watching cartoons in the morning cause, like clockwork, exactly at 10:01 am EST, the tweets of angry shoppers start to roll in complaining about how trash that app is, and it’s totally understandable.

As expected, the sneakers have immediately landed online sneaker resale markets like GOAT and StockX, and the asking prices for the shoe are well above the $170 retail asking price. If you absolutely need the shoe, the lowest price $489, while a size 8 is going for $2,000 on GOAT.

Bruh!

Why is buying sneakers such a headache? Right now, there are three things guaranteed in life, and that’s death, taxes, and not being selected on the SNKRS app.

If you came up during the recent Dogecoin boom, maybe $500 for a pair of Jordans won’t hurt your bank account, but for the rest of us, we’re totally assed out on this launch.

You can peep more reactions to the Air Jordan 1 ‘Hyper Royal” release below.

Photo: Nike / Air Jordan 1 Hyper Royal