Cassius Gems: Beautiful Photos Of Angela Simmons To Celebrate Her Birthday Today

Posted 5 hours ago

Angela Simmons attends STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Angela Simmons is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and we couldn’t let it go by without showing her some love.

The hardworking mom, businesswoman, and beauty connoisseur pretty much grew up before our very eyes, alongside her famed family on the early ‘00s reality series, Run’s House.

Now, she’s all grown up with a child of her own — and still going strong even though she’s experienced a lot of heartbreak recently. Her ex-fiancé and child’s father, Sutton Tennyson, was shot more than a dozen times. In an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela opened up about how difficult it was to explain his death to their son.

“He’s a happy kid, and that whole day, he was mopey and sad. It was super hard to have that conversation with him,” she explained through tears.

As always, we are in awe of Angela’s strength, beauty, and persistence. We are keeping her in our prayers and wishing her the happiest of birthdays! More photos below.

1. That part.

2. Absolutely beautiful.

View this post on Instagram

Rise and Shine ♥️ @dhairboutique

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

3. It’s Virgo season.

View this post on Instagram

Virgo ♍️ Season @dhairboutique

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

4. Look at that incredible smile.

View this post on Instagram

☺️✨☺️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

5. Body on point.

6. No, seriously, though.

7. ‘Round the way girl.

View this post on Instagram

Dear Summer #TalkToMeNice 💞

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

8. And an incredible mom, too.

View this post on Instagram

US 🥰

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

9. Happy Birthday, Angela, and many more!

View this post on Instagram

💫Simple @fashionnova FashionNovaPartner 💫

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

10. All dressed up.

11. Au Naturel

View this post on Instagram

Built Not Bought 💪🏽 “A strong woman is 100% herself, 100% of the time. “The strongest actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could.” I find that in this time we live in .. Embracing natural curves can becoming challenging in a world that strives to see perfection. But why is it that the imperfect is not just perfect ? I have fell in love with every inch of my skin over the last few years of my life. And recognized that where I am in that moment is just fine. And that even if I have goals to lose weight , gain weight , gain muscle mass , that in this very moment I am enough . I just want every woman to know that it’s ok to start where you are at. You are beautiful. You are enough . Do what will make you happy in the long run. If it is surgery .. Do it! But just make sure it’s for you. And make sure you LOVE the skin you are in. Flaws and All. I am In Love ♥️ Happy Sunday 💫 #BnB

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

12. Poolside vibes

13. Versace Versace Versace

14. When that sun hits just right…

View this post on Instagram

Golden Hour Sunsets 🌅 @shopsimmonsbeauty 💙

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

15. Burgundy is her color

16. Kick game on point

17. All dressed up with no where to go…

View this post on Instagram

Pinned Up ☺️ @dhairboutique

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

18. That yellow, though…

19. Speechless

20. No filter needed

