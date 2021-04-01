Cassius Gems: These Photos Of Brazilian Singer Anitta Are Too Hot To Handle

This week, Brazilian recording artist Anitta celebrated her birthday and sent Instagram spiraling with a sexy pic at the same damn time.

The singer-songwriter-television host-actress is known for spicing up the timeline, and yesterday was no different as she brought in her 28th trip around the sun. Rocking an extremely high-waisted one-piece, Anitta stared the camera down as she posed and flaunted her toned body in the photo. Along with the celebratory flick (which garnered over 1.5 million “likes”), she claimed this year as her year. “I found my balance and I figured out the secret for my happiness. I’m so ready for this new cycle of my life,” Anitta wrote, in part, before going on to thank everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

If you aren’t familiar with Anitta, she’s from Rio De Janeiro and first rose to national fame back in 2013, after releasing her song “Show das Poderosas.” In the last 8 years, she has released four very successful studio albums, has been nominated for six Latin Grammys, and was ranked (by Billboard) as one of social media’s most influential celebrities. Anitta’s even gone on to achieve international success, collaborating with J Balvin, Swae Lee, Cardi B, and more.

Check out her moment with Cardi below, plus some hot, HOT, HOT! photos of her if you keep scrolling. Happy Birthday, beautiful!