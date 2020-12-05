Battle Of The Gems: 14 Of Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s Best Instagram Moments

After making every trap lover’s dream come true with a VERZUZ starring Gucci Mane and Jeezy, creators Swizz Beats and Timbaland have announced another doozy. In the next battle, R&B queens Keyshia Cole and Ashanti will go up against one another — it’s a matchup that’s had social media going off since yesterday.

Pulling up to the Keyshia Cole n Ashanti Verzuz like pic.twitter.com/XCZXlO4HqQ — $𝕭 (@sbeezii) December 3, 2020

Both icons in their own right, with unforgettable catalogues, this VERZUZ promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

Me round 11 of Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole😂 pic.twitter.com/MmSWJWZEbj — jade (@jayyde_) December 4, 2020

Not only are they both masters at the craft of music, they’re both incredibly gorgeous. With her ever changing hair color and beautiful smile, Keyshia boasts the regal beauty of an empress. Meanwhile, at 40 years old Ashanti is putting women half her age to shame — she’s got a body that just won’t quit and the captivating face to match.

Below are some of their best and sexiest social media moments. Check those out and be sure to tune in via Apple music or VERZUZ TV‘s IG Live Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET for the official battle.