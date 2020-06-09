BAIT x Reebok Is Going To Infinity & Beyond With This New Toy Story-Themed Instapump Fury OG

Andy would love this collection.

BAIT is teaming up with Reebok for a collaboration inspired by Disney/Pixar’s hit CGI film franchise Toy Story. The collection, which will be available exclusively at the Japanese sneaker store, will feature Reeboks Instapump Fury OG. The sneaker, which was initially released back in 1989, was designed for use on the basketball court and featured the sportswear apparel brand’s insanely popular at the time Pump technology.

The Toy Story-themed collection takes the Instapump and turns them into wearable versions of the film’s famous characters, Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody. Each sneaker encompasses the look of the lovable toys that come to life when Andy leaves his room, one shoe looks like Buzz’s space ranger costume while the other takes it cues from Woody’s cowboy-print cowboy getup.

The collection also features an accompanying range of t-shirts that feature the characters from the films. To secure a pair of the limited kicks, sneaker aficionados will have to sign up for an online raffle held by BAIT where they can try their luck at being selected to purchase the sneakers.

The Instapump Fury OG “Toy Story” will cost $200 and look like it will be one of those cops that will fetch a lot of dough once they hit the resale market. They officially release June 12, 12:00 am EST. For more photos, hit the gallery below, and good luck getting yourself a pair.

Photo: BAIT / Reebok