The Most Outlandish Quotes From Kanye West’s May 2020 GQ Cover Story

GQ announces it’s cover subject for May and its rapper-producer-(supposed) billionaire-clothing designer-ranch owner Kanye West. Back before we were all under lockdown, the men’s magazine spent days with West at his Wyoming ranch, his Yeezy Paris Fashion show, and his home in Los Angeles– the first of which took place just some 72 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant. West comes off somber at the beginning of the interview as he still reeling from the news as he calls Bryant one of his best friends.
But in typical West form, the quotables and streams of consciousness soon begin to flow. While touring his massive 4,000-acre property, he explains his plans for all that land, gets into how he’d feel if Nike retroed the coveted Yeezy, and of course, how much he standing behind President Trump come next election.
Never one to hold his tongue here are the best, wildest, shocking, and just plain amusing quotes from Kanye West’s GQ 2020 cover story, along with some context from the article to help this all make sense.
1. “A paradigm shift for humanity.”Source:(Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
While touring his massive 4,000-acre property, he explains his plans for the vast amount of land. He wants to build what’s attentively known as the Yeezy Campus. The forthcoming structures are described as “sustainable dome-shaped dwelling, complete with massive podlike rooms within the larger dome…” But a “paradigm shift for humanity” is ultimately what he wants he communities to be.
2. “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”Source:Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
The question had nothing to with real estate. In fact, Kanye was just asked how he claims to be such a forward thinker but wears a MAGA hat that pays homage to America’s racist past.
3. “What do you want me to say? This is America. One in three African Americans are enslaved…”Source:Getty
West was asked about the power of celebrity and how stardom often gives them a voice when they don’t necessarily deserve one. “Celebrities are scared! Celebrities don’t have the real voice,” he adds before he offers up his own truth.
4. “What is the point of being a billionaire if you can’t even say it out loud? We’re not completely free yet.”Source:Getty
West remembers that when he found out he was a billionaire, he was told not to boast about it. Obviously, he disagrees with that advice. After all, Yeezy reportedly made $1.5 billion in revenue just in 2019.
5. ‘Every day I have to look in the mirror like I’m Robert De Niro and tell myself, ‘You are not a slave.’”Source:(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
While explaining his “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” statement in the aftermath of Hurrican Katrina, he looks back at it as something a victim would say. “
This white person didn’t do something for us. That is stemmed in victim mentality,” he said.
6. “Man, anything that the kids want and the people want. People should be able to have what they want.”Source:Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US
Maybe Kanye West is for the kids. When asked how he felt if Nike retroed his uber-popular Nike Air Yeezy Models, he seemed cool with it. Ye previously had bars for the swoosh when he infamously rapped that Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman.
7. “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.”Source:(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
The quote itself isn’t outlandish, but the fact that he’s still supporting Trump is.
8. “Imagine doing The Life of Pablo and driving down the road and never hearing none of those songs on the radio and your wife and your daughter are in the car.’Source:Getty
Not only was Kanye upset that neither My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy nor Watch the Throne were nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, but he feels The Life Of Pablo didn’t get it’s just due as well.
9. “You know what normal is to me? An act. I can act normal, and that’s me as Clark Kent.”Source:Getty
