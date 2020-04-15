The Most Outlandish Quotes From Kanye West’s May 2020 GQ Cover Story

Your favorite controversial and confusing rapper is back.

GQ announces it’s cover subject for May and its rapper-producer-(supposed) billionaire-clothing designer-ranch owner Kanye West. Back before we were all under lockdown, the men’s magazine spent days with West at his Wyoming ranch, his Yeezy Paris Fashion show, and his home in Los Angeles– the first of which took place just some 72 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant. West comes off somber at the beginning of the interview as he still reeling from the news as he calls Bryant one of his best friends.

But in typical West form, the quotables and streams of consciousness soon begin to flow. While touring his massive 4,000-acre property, he explains his plans for all that land, gets into how he’d feel if Nike retroed the coveted Yeezy, and of course, how much he standing behind President Trump come next election.

Never one to hold his tongue here are the best, wildest, shocking, and just plain amusing quotes from Kanye West’s GQ 2020 cover story, along with some context from the article to help this all make sense.