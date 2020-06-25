10 Black-Owned Streetwear Brands That You Need In Your Closet Now

As we continue to show the world how powerful we are when unified we must also stick together with our spending. Moving forward our coins must benefit more of our color.

While some may stay in bitter denial it is hard to refute that for the last two decades popular culture has been dictated by us. Our community has defined cool via our words, music, dance, stories and more. One prime example of how Black people have changed the world is through our style. From the adidas Shell Toe sneakers in the 80’s to the baggy denims in the 90’s it is clear Melanin created the wave.

“Influential labels like Karl Kani, Cross Colours and FUBU played a pivotal role in creating the foundation. Thankfully there are some very qualified designers with true artistic vision who are now carrying the torch originally lit years ago” says Darren Cacho, fashion photographer, and creative consultant. “These individuals are amplifying the Black narrative with their unique approach to street style; they should be supported”. CASSIUS has compiled 10 Black-owned streetwear brands that pass the drip test and are deserving of your hard-earned dollars.