Black Twitter Wins Again By Hilariously Taking Modern Photos & Adding Historical Context To Them

What would Twitter be without Black people? Absolutely boring. That’s the only answer, period.
Black Twitter always finds a way to pull hilarity out of the air and turn it into a meme-worthy moment that will have you laughing for hours. The current craze on the social media medium has users taking random modern celebrity photos and moments, turning them into dated photos, and adding some sort of Black historical context to them.
The results have been quite comical. For example, Keke Palmer used her own headshot and wrote in the accompanying caption, “My granny was such a vibe in the 1940’s.”
My granny was such a vibe in the 1940’s pic.twitter.com/PhUA7n9idx
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 8, 2021
Another Twitter user took a still of the Cash Money Millionaires from B.G.’s video for “Bling Bling” and wrote, “The Tuskegee Airmen during training in 1941.”
The Tuskegee Airmen during training in 1941 pic.twitter.com/ahDD8D3nyM
— Larry Legend (@larryislegend) April 8, 2021
If you went down the rabbit hole, you would literally be just laughing for hours because the tweets are so hilarious and witty. It just goes to show how clever and important Black Twitter is because honestly, the app wouldn’t be the same without Black folks cutting up and adding their spin on everyday commentary.
We took the liberty of rounding up the best tweets that are hilariously contributing to the latest Twitter trend in the gallery below.
1.
Rare photo of my great great grandfather chasing away the Klan. Armed with a hand full of stones and the determination of Jesse Owens circa 1871 pic.twitter.com/708fmVfiww— Super Saiyan of Savagery (@That_Boy_Javii) April 8, 2021
Lol, if no knew the true context of this photo we would have believed this.
2.
Pic of my great grandfather as the last samurai pic.twitter.com/FnvdGDUeqG— 🇵🇭 MiKa 🏳️🌈 (@ft_mika_) April 8, 2021
Tears.
3.
my great great grandparents, the king and queen of blasia, on their wedding day (1887) pic.twitter.com/IVQLPRqAZA— amihan 🌩️ (they/them) (@yakfrost) April 8, 2021
Lol, not Cinderella, lol.
4.
My grandfather saying goodbye to his kids (1973). pic.twitter.com/h6EUn1i03P— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) April 8, 2021
Howwwling.
5.
My grandparents during the San Francisco 1906 earthquake, they survived🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EPfhuuT6r9— ZULEIKA (@Zuleyyyyyy) April 7, 2021
SMH.
6.
Maya Angelou reading one of her first poems in 1971. pic.twitter.com/7aIwziSJ8b— online thot ☁️ (@CallMeQuam) April 8, 2021
Y’all play too damn much, lol.
7.
Culinary pioneer Uncle Ben posing right before he made his first pot of rice (1943). pic.twitter.com/FuTRjXSspf— diavian. (@willtbh) April 8, 2021
TEARS
8.
Unreleased never before seen footage of Madame CJ Walker teaching a local woman how to do her hair pic.twitter.com/jhwa6oM62u— ✨Lightning ⚡️McQueer✨ (@rekcut__) April 7, 2021
This was a really good one.
9.
My Great Uncle Jasper “Hawkeye” Pettigrew, was the first and only blind QB to ever play at Fort Valley State University, back in 1971. He’s pictured here, at his Ring Of Honor Ceremony in 1987 pic.twitter.com/qKG30HXZOi— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) April 8, 2021
Brilliant.
10.
my grandfather being thrown out of a whites-only gala in 1932 pic.twitter.com/L46xR5BAAI— cristina yang, M.D. (@maleahhw) April 7, 2021
Noooooooo.
11.
My great Uncle at Yosemite taking what would later be known as a ‘selfie’ back in 1945 pic.twitter.com/PScoca5gUS— Vaxx Kellerman 💉💊😷 (@BigLen_) April 8, 2021
Black History, ladies and gentlemen.
12.
My grandfather, one of very few black officers to serve in Vietnam pic.twitter.com/yoPCHdi8lh— Bilal Capone (@EliSeeney) April 7, 2021
Salute to him.
13.
My great grandfather trying to escape the Titanic in 1912 pic.twitter.com/BvkQMx5K7p— King Juwan (@KingTrillaX) April 7, 2021
Glad he could swim.
14.
my great grandmother catching her neighbor having an affair in 1957. pic.twitter.com/AXrhVj3KCN— urnust🇬🇭🕊 (@nervoushoe) April 7, 2021
LOL
15.
My great uncle fighting off the yts w/ Dr. King from Selma to Montgomery(1965) pic.twitter.com/B8XoIQr16h— ya girl (@priM0E) April 7, 2021
Another good one.
16.
Klan member vandalizing Emanuel Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama (1957) pic.twitter.com/GBtOuoPLtw— JT Enias (@WhattUpJT) April 7, 2021
Got him.
17.
My grandmother in a whites only bathroom protesting segregation in Montgomery, Alabama (1965). pic.twitter.com/KmRahBJXTj— trapcry.com (@trapcry) April 6, 2021
A GOOD trouble maker.
18.
The first interracial couple in American history. pic.twitter.com/ahkQETy8KB— D (@mddlechld) April 7, 2021
Naaaaaah, lol.
19.
My great grandma and her best friend upset because the club said whites only pic.twitter.com/hweYphkfDl— Prince of Egypt (@JayTBull) April 7, 2021
Where can they party?
20.
Archived footage of my Grandmother in 1969, being interrogated by the FBI and refusing to turn over members of the Black Panther Party. pic.twitter.com/xe4IB8LErj— Clay10® 🔎🏡 (@djordxc) April 7, 2021
Accurate.
21.
My grandmother at a Selma protest in 1965 pic.twitter.com/l6Q2YsllTY— Yandy Luther King (@cxrodge3) April 6, 2021
Yoooooo
22.
my great grandfather describing his time in World War 2 in his post war interview..he was so brave 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W58Z8fUt9O— 𝔭𝔩𝔞𝔶𝔶 ♡⋆⋆꙳⁎* (@4playygrl) April 6, 2021
Winner.