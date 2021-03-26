Cassius Gems: Beautiful Photos Of Candace Parker, Slayer Of Shaquille O’ Neal’s Trash Takes

Shaq is used to being the big dog in every room he enters, but one person he can’t “little homie” is Candace Parker — and she makes that clear whenever necessary.

On Monday, Big Shamrock was quickly put in his place by his Inside The NBA cohost after he questioned her status as reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Shaq asked “You were defensive player of the year?,” at which point Candace immediately responded: “Take the surprise out your voice, Shaq.” See the viral moment below.

That wasn’t the first time she got Shaq together, either. Click here for more background on Candace son’ing her elder.

We admire Candace for her athletic ability, beauty, and for the fact that she’s a great mom. But also, she is a woman who takes up space, even as she’s ridiculed by egotistical men, and we love to see it. To celebrate the Chicago Sky forward in all her glory, we’ve gathered some of her sweetest social media moments below.

Be sure to keep your eye out for our fave.