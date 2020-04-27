Cassius Gems: These Recent Pics Prove Carmen Electra Is STILL Bad To The Bone

It seems every week the subjects of The Last Dance are going viral.

This time around, Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan, and Carmen Electra are the talk of social media. The famous actress and model was Rodman’s girlfriend when he played power forward on the Chicago Bulls, alongside Michael Jordan in the late ’90s — and she was present when MJ was forced to retrieve Rodman from the unconventional, impromptu seasonal time-out he’d requested. Apparently Rodman asked for a 48-hour vacation mid-season, partied hard in Las Vegas with Carmen, and didn’t return to his team in time.

Understandably, Carmen hid when MJ showed up. She recalled: “There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan… and I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that. So I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me.” She also said she heard Jordan say “Come on! We got to get to practice.”

In an interview, Carmen also revealed she and Rodman once had sex all over the Bulls practice facility…

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she recalled. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.” Laughing, she reportedly added “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Unless you live under a rock, you know Carmen Electra has always been a stone cold baddie, so we’re not mad at Rodman at all and we had to take this time to give her a shoutout.

Keep scrolling time for some recent pictures and tune into The Last Dance next Sunday on ESPN. It looks like they’ll be diving into Michael Jordan’s relationship with late legend Kobe Bryant next.