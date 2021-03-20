CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Photos Of Newly Single Saweetie

The latest break to get overanalyzed by Twitter is Saweetie and Quavo’s.

For the past two years, the duo has been #RelationshipGoals thanks to being pretty lowkey, posting pictures of each other, and staying drama-free.

Well, drama-free until now. On Friday, it was discovered that Saweetie and Quavo were no longer following each other on Instagram. So, Saweetie decided to get ahead of any rumors and took to Twitter to say that they’d split up, saying, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

It’s not entirely clear what narrative Saweetie is referring to. Still, she hints at material items not covering up wrongdoing, adding, “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo, never one to speak on his personal life, even commented on the, saying that she wants to “make this into a show,” adding that she’s not the woman he thought she was.

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

