CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Photos Of Newly Single Saweetie

Posted 8 hours ago

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

The latest break to get overanalyzed by Twitter is Saweetie and Quavo’s.

For the past two years, the duo has been #RelationshipGoals thanks to being pretty lowkey, posting pictures of each other, and staying drama-free.

Well, drama-free until now. On Friday, it was discovered that Saweetie and Quavo were no longer following each other on Instagram.  So, Saweetie decided to get ahead of any rumors and took to Twitter to say that they’d split up, saying, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

It’s not entirely clear what narrative Saweetie is referring to. Still, she hints at material items not covering up wrongdoing, adding, “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo, never one to speak on his personal life, even commented on the, saying that she wants to “make this into a show,” adding that she’s not the woman he thought she was.

But enough about the break-up– Saweetie’s one of the baddest in the game, so we rounded up some of her hottest Instagram pictures in honor of her new beginning, which you can check out below.

1. And pose.

2. On to the next.

3. It’s the legs for us.

4.

5. Keep swiping.

6. All Gucci everything.

7. Red carpet ready.

8. And she’s a sneakerhead.

9. She went all out for Halloween.

10. No caption needed.

11. Fire mirror pictures.

12. You know the vibes.

13. Golden hour.

14. Red is her color.

