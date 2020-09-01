Newsletter , te'a cooper , WNBA
Cassius Gems: Te’a Cooper’s Most Beautiful & Playful Social Media Moments

Posted 3 hours ago

Athletes 09.01.20

Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty

Los Angeles Sparks point guard Te’a Cooper is going viral this week. 

The 23-year-old athlete is not only an intense competitor on the court, she’s got a personality that keeps fans highly entertained. As the WNBA resumes the season, Te’a was spotted having some fun while showing off her handle.

View this post on Instagram

Get you a spark 🖤 we different

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

“Get you a spark 🖤 we different,” she captioned the playful moment, fans flooding her comments with heart eye emojis and love. If you’re a Sparks or Te’a Cooper fan, then you know this is nothing new — she’s all about a good laugh, keeping those edges laid, ball, and making a bold statement.

She loves posting TikTok videos, which is perfect because she’s great at choreography and has a killer smile fans can’t get enough of. Check out a few more of her best social media moments below and tune into the next L.A. Sparks game tomorrow — they’re playing the Dallas Wings at 8p.m. ET.

1. How y’all feel about a ‘Love & Basketball’ part II, starring Te’a?

View this post on Instagram

Love & basketball partII

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

2. Yo, I deadass love you son. On God.

3. Taking fitness to the next level.

View this post on Instagram

“Babyyyyy” ( drake voice)

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

4. Bae’s first playoffs.

View this post on Instagram

CLINCHED #firstPlayoffs #blessedbeyondmeasure

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

5. So beautiful.

View this post on Instagram

Learning from the best @la_sparks #rookievibes

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

6. Twirl on ’em Te’a!

7. That smile is worth a million bucks.

8. Clearly, a star.

View this post on Instagram

😎rockstar

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

9. We love you Tay! Keep killing.

View this post on Instagram

They be like Tay what’s ya type Tay 😂😂

A post shared by Te'a Cooper (@tea.cooper2) on

