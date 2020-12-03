Did You Know? 6 Celebrity Men Who Went Under The Knife

Despite popular belief, women aren’t the only people undergoing plastic surgery.
This week, Funk Flex revealed he got his body done. Hitting Instagram with news and video of his liposuction, he told his followers he lost 40 lbs doing the ’40 Day Reset,’ but took the transformation a step further by going under the knife.
“Today I took a step I always wanted to try! @elitebodysculpture works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat! No anesthesia, awake the entire time! I really enjoyed it!,” Flex wrote in part. Read his full message below, plus a clip from the procedure.
The famous radio personality is far from the only man to get some work done, whether that be lipo, a nose job, or even hair transplants. Check out a few more famous men who’ve entrusted doctors with their aesthetic overhaul below.
1. Funk Flex
Flex says he lost a significant amount of weight on his own, then went under the knife to fix a few problem areas.
2. Kanye West
Two years ago Kanye West spoke about getting liposuction, telling TMZ “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian].”
3. Tyga
Tyga wasn’t afraid to confirm he had a hair transplant, after Nicki Minaj blew up his spot. He even tweeted out his doctor’s information. See that here.
4. The Rock
The Rock admits he had surgery to reduce the appearance of his breast size, as it he thought they looked too big.
5. Jamie Foxx
Fans suspect Jamie Foxx had a hair transplant because he 1). Got a strategically-placed tattoo that could cover the surgery scar and 2). Seemed to get his hairline back out of nowhere.
6. Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s transformation was no secret — from his nose to his skin color, chin, and more, the late icon’s looks changed dramatically over the years.