Did You Know? 6 Celebrity Men Who Went Under The Knife

Despite popular belief, women aren’t the only people undergoing plastic surgery.

This week, Funk Flex revealed he got his body done. Hitting Instagram with news and video of his liposuction, he told his followers he lost 40 lbs doing the ’40 Day Reset,’ but took the transformation a step further by going under the knife.

“Today I took a step I always wanted to try! @elitebodysculpture works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat! No anesthesia, awake the entire time! I really enjoyed it!,” Flex wrote in part. Read his full message below, plus a clip from the procedure.

The famous radio personality is far from the only man to get some work done, whether that be lipo, a nose job, or even hair transplants. Check out a few more famous men who’ve entrusted doctors with their aesthetic overhaul below.