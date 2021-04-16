Cassius Gems: These Fire Photos Of Top WNBA Draft Pick Charli Collier Prove She’s Not To Be Played With

Charli Collier is making headlines as the WNBA’s top draft pick this year.

The 21-year-old University of Texas center will go on to join the Dallas Wings. She received the exciting news while attending the virtual 2021 WNBA Draft with her mom, boyfriend, and brother last night. In an interview with Yahoo!, she said it still feels “unreal.” “It just hasn’t hit home yet to be number one overall. It’s amazing and it’s a blessing for sure,” Charli told the site.

Another detail that had fans talking was the athlete’s custom Sergio Hudson ‘fit. Hudson (who dressed Michelle Obama for the Biden-Harris inauguration) reportedly took inspiration from African royalty and ’90s glamour to designe the gorgeous look (above). Collier said she was “proud” to have Hudson work with her for this “huge moment.”

“I love that I could be a part of something that will be a lifelong memory for her and other young girls that will look up to her,” Hudson added, also commenting on the shift in attention to female athletes. “There needs to be a shift because these women deserve as much support and fan fair as their male counterparts,” he told Yahoo!. “They train as hard, put in as much work and should be properly rewarded and compensated.”

Check out their full interview here, plus more photos of Charli letting the world know she is not to be played with below. Join us in congratulating the young queen, whom we’re sure will only continue to impress from here on out.