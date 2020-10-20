Cassius Gems: 11 Drop Dead Gorgeous Photos Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd celebrated her 28th birthday this week and looked happier than ever.

Hitting Instagram to let fans in on the special occasion, Cheyenne revealed she’s back with ex-boyfriend Zach Terrel, who gifted the beauty dozens of roses, champagne, and more. “Blessed & Highly Favored ✨ can’t believe I woke up to this thank you @z.terrel ❤️,” she captioned the sweet moment. See below.

Apparently, Zach briefly appeared on Teen Mom OG a couple years ago, at which point Cheyenne revealed he and her baby’s father, Cory Wharton, were having issues. From Yahoo!:

“Back in October 2018, Cheyenne’s boyfriend briefly appeared on the MTV reality show. At the time, Cheyenne admitted that there was tension between Zach and the father of her child. ‘Cory is great with me when Zach and I are bad,’ she shared on the show. ‘And Zach is good with me when Cory and I are fighting…I seriously feel like I’m going to be a single mom forever.'”

By the looks of the 2nd photo Cheyenne posted — swipe left — she and Zach have been able to move past the drama and we’re happy for them. More photos of Cheyenne glowing and being a wonderful mom to little Ryder below.