Rest In Peace, Legend: 18 Beautiful Photos Of Cicely Tyson Through The Years

Posted 4 hours ago

Actors 01.29.21

Cicely Tyson

Source: George Stroud / Getty

The world is in mourning following the passing of Cicely Tyson, who died at 96 years old on Thursday afternoon. Tributes from the icon’s closest colleagues, peers, and fans continue to pour in, as the industry takes a moment to thank the late queen.

Most revered for being extremely selective in the kind of Black women she portrayed throughout her career, Tyson refused roles she found demeaning — ultimately influencing the way Black women were perceived on and off screen. Since breaking into film back in the late 1950s, when she played in Odds Against Tomorrow, to her small screen roles in shows like East Side/West Side, Tyson made it a point to use her career as a platform to open doors for Black women everywhere.

Paying tribute to her incomparable impact and the pioneer she has been, our Forever Prez Barack Obama (who awarded Tyson the Medal of Freedom back in 2016) recounted this touching anecdote on social media… “When Cicely Tyson was born, doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it three months because of a murmur in her heart. What they didn’t know, what they couldn’t know, was that Cicely had a heart unlike any other — the kind that would not only beat for 96 more years but leave a mark on the world that few could match.”

We won’t ever stop thanking Miss Tyson for all that she has done for our community and the world, at large. More beautiful moments starring the late legend below.

1. The queen seen smiling as she shows up and shows out in the name of civil rights.

Actress Cicely Tyson Smiling Source:Getty

2. The actress greeting fans, circa 1970.

Actress Cicely Tyson Source:Getty

3. A scene with Richard Pryor in the film ‘Bustin’ Loose,’ circa 1981.

"Bustin' Loose" Film Still Source:Getty

4. Cicely Tyson portaying Mrs. Browne in TV mini-series ‘The Women of Brewster Place.’

Cicely Tyson Source:Getty

5. Black woman joy. You’ve got to love her.

Actress Cicely Tyson arrives for the Kids for Kids Celebrity Source:Getty

6. So beautiful.

The Price of Heaven Source:Getty

7. Looking gorgeous as ever at a Nelson Mandela Benefit.

Cicely Tyson at a Nelson Mandela Benefit Source:Getty

8. Attending the 3rd Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

9. Hitting Fashion Week in NYC.

B Michael America - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Source:Getty

10. Three Queens — Kimberly Elise, Loretta Devine, and the one and only Cicely.

Wal-Mart Host's Empowering Women To Succeed In Hollywood Source:Getty

11. Whoopi Goldberg and Cicely spotted at Monty Python’s “Spamalot” opening night on Broadway.

Monty Python's "Spamalot" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Stuntin’ at the 2015 Gracie Awards.

Gracie Awards 2015 Source:WENN

13. President Obama awards the queen the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Obama Awards Presidential Medals of Freedom Source:Getty

14. All smiles and all glam out in L.A.

USA - Alex Cross premiere in Los Angeles. Source:Getty

15. Cicely spotted at her honorary Oscar party in 2018.

Cicely Tyson Oscar Party Source:Getty

16. Viola Davis flicks it up with the legend.

ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder" - Season Six Source:Getty

17. Cicely and Tyler Perry attend the Netflix premiere of ‘A Fall From Grace.’ May she rest in peace.

Netflix Premiere Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" Source:Getty
