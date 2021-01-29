Rest In Peace, Legend: 18 Beautiful Photos Of Cicely Tyson Through The Years

The world is in mourning following the passing of Cicely Tyson, who died at 96 years old on Thursday afternoon. Tributes from the icon’s closest colleagues, peers, and fans continue to pour in, as the industry takes a moment to thank the late queen.

Most revered for being extremely selective in the kind of Black women she portrayed throughout her career, Tyson refused roles she found demeaning — ultimately influencing the way Black women were perceived on and off screen. Since breaking into film back in the late 1950s, when she played in Odds Against Tomorrow, to her small screen roles in shows like East Side/West Side, Tyson made it a point to use her career as a platform to open doors for Black women everywhere.

Paying tribute to her incomparable impact and the pioneer she has been, our Forever Prez Barack Obama (who awarded Tyson the Medal of Freedom back in 2016) recounted this touching anecdote on social media… “When Cicely Tyson was born, doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it three months because of a murmur in her heart. What they didn’t know, what they couldn’t know, was that Cicely had a heart unlike any other — the kind that would not only beat for 96 more years but leave a mark on the world that few could match.”

We won’t ever stop thanking Miss Tyson for all that she has done for our community and the world, at large. More beautiful moments starring the late legend below.