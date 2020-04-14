Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now

Black men are being encouraged to wear masks in public. What a time to be alive.
With the coronavirus taking over the world for the foreseeable future and stay-at-home orders only allowing people out to do essential shopping, it’s more important now than ever before to keep yourself strapped.. with a mask of course.
Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control officially recommended the widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Now, these aren’t the medical-grade N95 facial respirator masks—which continue to be in short supply and should be reserved solely for health-care professionals on the frontlines, they’re just cotton masks to prevent others from getting infected by droplets in the air. Since social distancing may present a new norm for the future, masks are becoming a part of everyday life, so it’s time to invest in one to keep you safe and looking good out here in these empty streets.
Oh, and if you really wanna cop that BAPE one, it won’t be cheap.
Check out our constantly updated list of masks available to cop right now:
1. Birdwell
Birdwell masks don’t just offer dope ass patterns that’ll match a couple of your outfits, but for every mask the company sells, one is donated to CORE, a non-profit founded by Sean Penn working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to “provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.”
Price: $19.95
2. Los Angeles Apparel
Looking to support stateside made product (hint: you should) while also trying to social distance in peace? Los Angeles Apparel has you covered. Made of french terry, two cotton straps, and over 20 colors, they’ve got you covered.
Price: 3 for $30
3. House Of Nambili
If you’re a fan of African patterns, ethnographic textiles, and supporting your people, House of Nambili is the brand for you. Not only will the masks stand out from others on the street, but the same dope patterns are used on the brand’s other merch like phone cases and mugs.
Price: $15
4. Mask Club
As some businesses continue to flatline because of the coronavirus, some, like Mask Club, were born out of necessity. Fans of comic books, video games, and cartoons like Adventure Time, this is the brand for you. There’s even an assortment of patterns for the young ones to make the new normal a bit more comfortable.
Price: $13.99
5. Aloha Glamour
Alexis Williams, the founder of Aloha Glamour, is keeping fashion in mind while offering protective masks. With practicality in mind, Williams designed the masks to wear alone or over N95 medicals masks.
“My masks are 100% cotton, reversible, reusable and machine washable,” Williams told Travel Noire.
Price: $15
6. AKINGS
AKINGS’ slogan is that the brand is a cut above the rest, and with a vegan leather mask, they’re holding true to their ethos. The simple black mask with python detailing is currently sold out, but the brand recommends that you still cop now if you’d like to get one within the next two weeks.
Price: $100